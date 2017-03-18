RBS 6 Nations: France beat Wales 20-18 in final minute

France beat Wales in the 100th minute of their Six Nations match to win the game 20-18.

In one of the longest games on record, France scored a try in the 100th minute, and following its conversion the game was ended.

Had the game ended after 80 minutes, rather than progressing into the extra 20 minutes of stoppage time, Wales would have won 13-18.

In the final game of the Six Nations, England take on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.