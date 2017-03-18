RBS 6 Nations: Watch Ireland v England live on ITV and ITV Hub

Presenter Mark Pougatch is joined by Jonny Wilkinson, Sir Clive Woodward and Brian O'Driscoll for live coverage of the final game of this year's RBS 6 Nations as Ireland entertain England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

England wrapped up back-to-back championships with a massive win over Scotland in the previous round but they will be desperate to keep their 18-match unbeaten run going and win a second straight Grand Slam.

With pitchside contributions from Martin Bayfield and Maggie Alphonsi, and commentary from Nick Mullins, Gordon D'Arcy and Lawrence Dallaglio.

