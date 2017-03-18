Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit terror attack victims in Paris

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet victims of the Bataclan attacks. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just left Les Invalides military hospital in Paris where they met some victims of the terror attack on the Bataclan theatre in 2015. William and Kate spent time speaking to a woman called Jessica who was shot seven times that night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Les Invalides Credit: PA

The events planner would have lost a leg were it not for the actions of her boyfriend who applied a tourniquet immediately after the shooting. Jessica told the Duchess that she wants to return to work in fashion - noting that Kate was wearing Chanel today.

The Duchess of Cambridge greets well wishers outside Les Invalides. Credit: PA

The royal couple also spoke to a firefighter who was off duty and helped in the aftermath of the attack. One hundred and 30 people were killed in the mass shootings in Paris in November 2015.

The Duchess wore a Chanel coat. Credit: PA