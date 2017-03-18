School pupils 'should be taught to recognise fake news'

Children should be taught how to recognise "fake news", the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's education director has said.

Fake news, in which falsehoods are presented as being factual, are often placed on websites which look like official media outlets.

Schools need to teach pupils to think critically and analyse what they read on social media and news sites, said Andreas Schleicher.

The education director plans to include questions about "global competencies" in future international Pisa tests.

He believes schools should ensure children have a chance to debate different views and opinions outside of the "echo-chamber" where they may only hear views similar to their own.

Mr Schleicher said information could be more easily trusted in the past: "When you needed information, you went to an encyclopaedia, you looked it up, and you could trust that information to be true."