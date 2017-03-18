- ITV Report
-
Tourist attacked in London reveals horrific injuries
An Austrian tourist has revealed her horrific injuries after being attacked as she came out of a west London tube station.
The 60-year-old woman says she was repeatedly punched in the face by a man as she came out of Warwick Avenue station.
Her injuries are so severe she was left requiring eye surgery.
The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday 10 March.
The victim, who has agreed for her image to be used but does not want to be named, said she was attacked after the man tried to chat her up and she politely turned down his advances.
The suspect is described as:
- White
- Aged between 25 and 27
- Around 5ft 8ins tall
- Short brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Wearing light coloured trousers, brown jacket and black baseball cap
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Detective Constable Mike Reilly said: "This was a vicious unprovoked attack that has left the victim very shaken. Her injuries are so severe that she requires surgery.
"Warwick Avenue is a busy area, especially at 8pm on a Friday evening.
"Someone must have seen something and I'd appeal for anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible so we can bring the perpetrator to justice."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Westminster CID via 020 7321 8260 or @MetCC.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org