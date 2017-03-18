Tourist attacked in London reveals horrific injuries

An Austrian tourist has revealed her horrific injuries after being attacked as she came out of a west London tube station.

The 60-year-old woman says she was repeatedly punched in the face by a man as she came out of Warwick Avenue station.

Her injuries are so severe she was left requiring eye surgery.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday 10 March.

The victim, who has agreed for her image to be used but does not want to be named, said she was attacked after the man tried to chat her up and she politely turned down his advances.

The suspect is described as: