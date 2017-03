This Evening and Tonight:

Cloudy and mild in the south tonight with patchy rain at first, turning more persistent and occasionally heavy by dawn. Colder conditions further north with scattered wintry showers in Scotland, turning windy in the north by dawn.

Monday:

A breezy day, with rain at first, mainly in the south. Brighter spells developing from the west in the afternoon, with some showers too, turning wintry mainly over high ground.