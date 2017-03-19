Asda withdraws ready meals after Slimming World row

Supermarket chain Asda is withdrawing a range of ready meals from stores after a disagreement with Slimming World.

Asda's range of meals called Slimzone pre-made meals were launched in January.

The dishes included ingredients which were classed as "free" - meaning you can "eat as much" of them "as you like" under the Slimming World diet plan.

The 12 meals were removed from shelves because of the method used by the weight-loss organisation to assess whether ready meals were "free" or not, a spokesman for Asda said.

The spokesman said: "Recent information has come to light indicating that the method used by Slimming World to assess whether a ready meal is free or not, surprisingly, is partly subjective and involves more than simply making food with free ingredients.

"Slimzone was always intended to bring more choice and lower prices to customers shopping for healthy frozen ready meals, but because of this new information, we have chosen to remove the range while we consider the best option for our customers."