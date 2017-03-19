Davidson: New Scottish independence vote would be against wishes of people

A new Scottish independence vote would go against the wishes of the majority who have clearly indicated they do not want to return to the "divisions" of the last vote, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said.

Ruth Davidson said: “The majority of people in Scotland don’t want this”, in an appearance on the Andrew Marr show.

She said Brexit was "only this week’s excuse" for SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, whom she described as "hell-bent on the separation on this country".

Ms Davidson said that Scotland would gain from a return of powers to the UK after Brexit, many of which would be devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

She also accused the SNP of an "astonishing" failure to answer "basic questions" on what independence would look like.