Man arrested over London toddler murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a one-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a girl of the same age, Scotland Yard said.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, was arrested in east London on Sunday evening.

Both toddlers were discovered with critical injuries at a flat in Wilberforce Road, near Finsbury Park, north London on Saturday night.

They were taken to an east London hospital, where the boy died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "This is clearly a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the two young children.

"Despite the best efforts of medical professionals a baby boy sadly died in the early hours of this morning. A baby girl currently remains in a critical condition and is receiving specialist medical care.

"Whilst we remain in the early stages of the investigation, a man has now been arrested.

"I would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information regarding this terrible incident."