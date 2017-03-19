Mum who thought she was infertile beats odds to have two sets of twins

Katherine and Aaron with their twins, who are all non-identical. Credit: SWNS

A mum who thought she was infertile has beaten the odds to have two sets of twins. Katherine McCulloch, 24, never thought she would have children due to a rare form of Pelvic Inflammatory disease (PID), which caused a build up of scar tissue. So her and her partner Aaron Tricker were astonished to learn she was pregnant with twin boys Brayden and Logan, who have turned two today. And last December Katherine also gave birth to twin girls Rhea and Lyra.

Twin boys Brayden and Logan as babies. Credit: SWNS

Twin girls Rhea and Lyra. Credit: SWNS

The odds of having two sets of twins are 1 in 700,000 - but having two sets within 18 months is even more unusual. Katherine said: "It is an absolute miracle. "We can't describe how lucky we feel to have a complete family after thinking we would never have any children. "I was heartbroken to think I would never become a mother. "To have one set of twins is incredible enough, but to be blessed with two more children, and all within such a short period of time, is nothing short of amazing."

Brayden and Logan have just turned two. Credit: SWNS