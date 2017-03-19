NHS faces 'mission impossible' with lack of funding

NHS Services in England face a "mission impossible" to meet the standards required by the government as they face steep cuts, health bosses say.

NHS Providers, which represents hospital, mental health, and ambulance trusts, made the warning, saying front-line services simply do not have enough money to be able to cope.

The trade association predicts that there will be longer waits for hospital operations and more delays in A&E as a result.

But ministers insist that the NHS has been given the funding it needs to continue.

While it estimates that the budget available for its members will increases during this Parliament by 2.6%, it is just half of the 5.2% rise in demand that is expected.

Chief executive Chris Hopson said: "NHS trusts will strain every sinew to deliver the commitments made for the health service.

"But we now have a body of evidence showing that, with resources available, the NHS can no longer deliver what the NHS constitution requires of it.

"We fear that patient safety is increasingly at risk."

A Department of Health spokeswoman said more money was being put into the NHS, and that the Budget had set aside funding for social care which would help ease the pressure on hospitals.

The warning comes as a new survey shows that fewer than one in 10 NHS nurses feel they can provide safe levels of patient care, with just 8% saying that they "always" had time to deliver safe care.

Additionally, 83% of nurses asked said that they felt staffing levels were not safe.