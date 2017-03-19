Nicola Sturgeon 'could push back independence vote date'

Nicola Sturgeon has said she could be willing to push back an independence vote date to around early 2019 but insisted that it must take place before Brexit.

The SNP leader said that she was willing to enter discussions with Prime Minister Theresa May, who has said now is not the time for a new referendum on splitting from the UK.

However she rejected suggestions that it could ultimately be pushed back until well after Brexit, saying that the people of Scotland must have a choice on their future.

"I set out the time frame in which I think it would be fair and reasonable...she said she does not agree with that timescale," she told the Peston on Sunday programme.

"I think it is for her then to say what time scale she thinks would be appropriate and I'm happy to have that discussion within reason."