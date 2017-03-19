Rape survivors to be spared cross-examination ordeal under new government plans

Rape survivors will be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court, pre-recording their cross-examination, under new reforms being brought forward.

The pre-recorded examination will be played to juries during the trial, Justice Secretary Elizabeth Truss has said.

It will start in September.

The scheme was not due to be rolled out until the beginning of next year, but has been brought forward following an agreement with senior judges.

"Attitudes to sex crimes and victims have changed beyond all recognition in our lifetime, and rape prosecutions are now at record levels," Ms Truss said.

"With more victims now finding the confidence to come forward, I am determined to make their path to justice swifter and less traumatic.

"This will not reduce the right to a fair trial, but will make sure victims of these abhorrent crimes are protected and able provide their best possible evidence."

The Ministry of Justice said the plans followed a successful pilot where evidence from child victims of sex offences were recorded, and it showed they felt less pressure and were better able to recall events.