Three arrested after 13-year-old girls found

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after two 13-year-old girls vanished.

West Midlands Police said the girls were found by officers at an address in the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday.

The pair were last seen getting off a bus at around 9pm on Friday sparking an extensive police search.

A 27-year-old man and two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, are in police custody.

Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from the force's CID, said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal to assist in tracing these two girls.

"We are now in the process of investigating the full circumstances and would ask anyone with information which could help our inquiry to call us on 101."