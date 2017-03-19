Three-month-old baby who lost consciousness 'had been given alcohol by parents'

A three-month-old baby who lost consciousness had been given alcohol by one or both of his parents, a judge ruled.

The little boy was admitted to hospital with vomiting in March 2016.

He then suffered "unexplained episodes" of unusual limb movements and unconsciousness.

Tests revealed "extremely high" levels of alcohol - plus an antihistamine drug - in his system.

Mr Justice MacDonald ruled that one or both his parents had given him alcohol after a family court investigation - but said he could not be sure how or why.

The boy's parents denied giving their son, who is now in care, alcohol.

The boy's 31-year-old mother, who worked in a children's nursery, said hand sanitiser - which she applied 30 or 40 times a day - had got into his system.

However, the judge said he was satisfied hand sanitiser was not to blame.

Evidence showed that the boy's 26-year-old father had suggested giving the baby whisky if he would not settle.

The judge said evidence also suggested the parents' relationship was under strain.

He said the boy's father had threatened to kill his partner and the baby if she left him.