- ITV Report
-
Tim Farron accuses Theresa May of sharing politics with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
The Liberal Democrat leader has accused Theresa May of sharing an "aggressive nationalistic" agenda with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Tim Farron said that the Prime Minister had chosen to throw in her lot with a hard-right populist "new world order" by backing a hard Brexit that links her with the US and Russian leaders along with France's marine Le Pen.
She has joined an emergent movement is characterised by meanness, nationalism, authoritarianism and protectionism, he told the Lib Dem's spring conference in York.
Mr Farron said that his party was the only party left which could offer a credible alternative to the Conservatives.
He urged members not to be "squeamish" about embracing patriotism as he said they needed to claim the centre ground and win voters back who might be uncomfortable with the Tories' swing to the right.
He borrowed the language of many pro-Brexit campaigners, saying: "I love my country, I am proud of my country, and I'll tell you what, I want my country back."