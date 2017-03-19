Tim Farron accuses Theresa May of sharing politics with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

The Liberal Democrat leader has accused Theresa May of sharing an "aggressive nationalistic" agenda with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Tim Farron said that the Prime Minister had chosen to throw in her lot with a hard-right populist "new world order" by backing a hard Brexit that links her with the US and Russian leaders along with France's marine Le Pen.

She has joined an emergent movement is characterised by meanness, nationalism, authoritarianism and protectionism, he told the Lib Dem's spring conference in York.