One-year-old boy dies and one-year-old girl 'seriously injured' after incident in north London

A one-year-old boy has died and a one-year-old girl is in critical condition after both were seriously injured in an incident in north London, police have told ITV News.

Police were called to an address in Wilberforce Road near Finsbury Park at around 11.10pm on Saturday.

Both toddlers were taken to hospital, where the boy died, and the girl remains in critical condition.

The National Police Air Service has deployed a helicopter to help officers search the local area following the incident.