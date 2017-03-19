Two women arrested after alleged attack on X Factor's Lucy Spraggan

Two women have been arrested in connection with an attack on former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan.

The singer, 25, who appeared on the talent show in 2012, was allegedly assaulted outside a karaoke bar in Brighton in the early hours of Friday.

A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, have been released on bail, Sussex Police said.

Spraggan posted photos of her injuries on Instagram following the alleged incident - including a selfie in which she appears to be holding a black clump of hair.

She wrote: "That's my own hair. Was attacked tonight after the show in Brighton, along with my guitarist and wife.

"Sussex Police have been amazing and are pursuing a charge."

Another photo, which she captioned "Sore", appears to show red scratches and bruises on the star's face.