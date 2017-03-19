Windows smashed and car damaged after water main bursts

Credit: Derby Police

A water main burst with such force it smashed windows in nearby houses, damaged a car and flooded streets. A powerful jet of water hit houses in Mansfield Road, Derby, after the pipe burst at around 2.15am on Sunday which left 7,500 homes without water. Rosie Burton, 31, who lives nearby, said she heard "loud rumbling" moments before a "banging". "I went outside and there was just a massive river flowing down the street. I looked to the right of me and there was just this huge fountain," the teacher said.

The jet of water was so powerful it smashed windows and damaged a car. Credit: ITV News

Neighbours helped two women out of one house but firefighters had to rescue a family after they struggled to escape as the water was "pounding" their home, Miss Burton said. She added: "All the windows were smashed - the sheer force of the water, it's taken off roof tiles, taken up driveways - it was absolute carnage. The water was firing over the roofs to start with. "The car that was parked on the driveway next to one of the houses - the back end of that is pushed in."