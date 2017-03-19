- ITV Report
Windows smashed and car damaged after water main bursts
A water main burst with such force it smashed windows in nearby houses, damaged a car and flooded streets.
A powerful jet of water hit houses in Mansfield Road, Derby, after the pipe burst at around 2.15am on Sunday which left 7,500 homes without water.
Rosie Burton, 31, who lives nearby, said she heard "loud rumbling" moments before a "banging".
"I went outside and there was just a massive river flowing down the street. I looked to the right of me and there was just this huge fountain," the teacher said.
Neighbours helped two women out of one house but firefighters had to rescue a family after they struggled to escape as the water was "pounding" their home, Miss Burton said.
She added: "All the windows were smashed - the sheer force of the water, it's taken off roof tiles, taken up driveways - it was absolute carnage. The water was firing over the roofs to start with.
"The car that was parked on the driveway next to one of the houses - the back end of that is pushed in."
Over 12 hours after the main burst, water was still flowing from the hole in the pavement, Miss Burton said.
Severn Trent Water said the problem was caused by one of their largest pipes bursting, which is why there was such extensive damage and said the water supply had been restored to those affected.
A spokesman for Severn Trent Water apologised for any inconvenience caused and said repair work would be carried out as quickly as possible.
The spokesman added: "There is the possibility that, as a result of the burst, some people may experience discolouration. This is nothing to worry about and can be dealt with by running your kitchen tap gently for about 20 minutes.
"Our focus is now on making sure that the water keeps flowing for everyone while we work out how best to repair the pipe and the damage caused by the burst."