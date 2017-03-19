Women 'should be allowed abortions at any stage of pregnancy or to select sex of child'

Women should be able to get an abortion at any stage of pregnancy including in cases where they want to select the sex of their child, a retired doctor and medical ethics expert has said.

Professor Wendy Savage, a retired obstetrician and gynaecologist, said it should always be the "woman's right to decide" if she wanted to end her pregnancy.

"It's her body. She is the one taking the risks," she told the Mail on Sunday.

"The foetus is a potential human life at that stage; it is not an actual human life ... I think you've got to concentrate on the [rights of the] woman."

Professor Savage also hit out at some NHS hospitals which refuse to tell women if they are expecting a girl or a boy out of fear that they might end the pregnancy if it is not the sex they want.

The doctor, who sits on the ethics board of the British Medical Association Council, said it was "outrageous" to withhold the information.

Sex-selective abortions were a "myth", she said - but added that compelling a woman to carry a pregnancy to term against her wishes could harm both mother and child.

If a woman does not want to have a foetus who is one sex or the other, forcing her [to go through with the pregnancy] is not going to be good for the eventual child, and it's not going to be good for [the mother's] mental health, she said.

Parents wanting to find out the sex of their baby can usually do so in a mid-term scan at between 18 to 21 weeks but some hospitals have a policy of not telling, according to the NHS Choices website.