1D's Zayn Malik: I have beaten anxiety and eating disorders

Zayn Malik, pictured last month. Credit: PA

Pop star Zayn Malik has said he has beaten anxiety and eating problems he suffered in his time with One Direction. The singer, 24, has previously opened up over his struggles with his disorders, but has now said it was a "control thing". In an interview with the Sunday Times' Style Magazine, he said: "Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled, it was the one area where I could say, 'No, I'm not eating that'.

The singer is dating model Gigi Hadid. Credit: PA

"Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place. "I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I'd lost." The star launched a solo career after leaving 1D, but had to cancel a number of appearances because of low self-confidence. He added: "I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band.

Zayn Malik hit stardom with the band One Direction. Credit: PA