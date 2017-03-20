£20,000 of escaped killer Shaun Walmsley's own money put up in police appeal to find him

Shaun Walmsley is serving a minimum 30-year term Credit: PA

An escaped prisoner serving a 30-year term for murder could find himself £20,000 out of pocket after police put up a reward using his own money. Shaun Walmsley, 28, has been on the run since February 21 after two armed men confronted police officers escorting him to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. Walmsley, an inmate at HMP Walton, was convicted in 2014 of murdering Anthony Duffy, 33, and jailed for a minimum of three decades. A month since his escape, police have now issued a £20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest - using Walmsley's own money.

Walmsley's escape was made by good with the help of two accomplices Credit: Merseyside Police

In a statement, Merseyside Police said it had received a "really good response" from the public to its appeals about his whereabouts. But Detective Superintendent Natalie Perischine said: "We have invested significant resources in trying to trace Walmsley to no avail, and we don't think it is right that public money is being used in this way. "Walmsley, and those that released him, had put in a considerable amount of planning to execute his escape and it is only right that we use Walmsley's own money to encourage people to tell us where he is." DS Perischine said the force was as determined as ever to put Walsmley back behind bars.

Walmsley has been on the run for a month Credit: Merseyside Police

Walmsley was helped to escape after two men, armed with a knife and gun, confronted prison officers guarding him outside of Aintree University Hospital. A gold-coloured Volvo, which was used for the escape, was later found abandoned in the Fazakerley area of the city. Walmsley is described as:

6ft

Slim build

Dark brown hair; blue eyes

Last seen wearing dark bottoms and blue jacket