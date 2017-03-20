- ITV Report
-
Arsene Wenger reportedly set to stay at Arsenal
Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to extend his 21-year stay at Arsenal despite growing pressure for him to quit.
The Daily Telegraph reports the Frenchman "wants to stay on" though claims the two-year contract extension offered by the club is still to be formally agreed.
Wenger confirmed after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Brom that he had made a decision about his future and would announce it "soon".
The loss at the Hawthorns - a fourth in five Premier League games - saw him face renewed calls from some sections of the fanbase to finally quit, though the issue has divided Arsenal supporters.
Anti-Wenger fans flew a plane over the stadium with a banner that read: "No contract Wenger out" before another flew past declaring "In Arsene We Trust #RESPECTAW".
Wenger's anticipated decision came as German newspaper Bild claimed the North London club had made an official approach to Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.
However the reports detailing Wenger's intention to stay denied such an approach has been made.