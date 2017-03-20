Arsene Wenger reportedly set to stay at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to extend his 21-year stay at Arsenal despite growing pressure for him to quit.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Frenchman "wants to stay on" though claims the two-year contract extension offered by the club is still to be formally agreed.

Wenger confirmed after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Brom that he had made a decision about his future and would announce it "soon".

The loss at the Hawthorns - a fourth in five Premier League games - saw him face renewed calls from some sections of the fanbase to finally quit, though the issue has divided Arsenal supporters.