Co-op extends free child funeral service to 16 and 17-year-olds

The Co-op is extending its free child funeral service to cover 16 and 17-year-olds.

The company already does not charge for its funeral director service for those under 16, but extending the move is expected to benefit thousands of families.

Richard Lancaster, chief executive of Co-op Funeralcare, said: "Dealing with the death of a child is a devastating experience for any parent and having to comprehend this as well as sorting out the funeral and associated costs makes this experience even more traumatic.

"We're focused on assisting the bereaved more broadly and this extends to providing families with practical as well as emotional support following the unthinkable experience of losing a child.

"We hope that others will now improve and extend their own policies on child funeral costs, meaning that funding support across the UK goes much further to assist bereaved parents."