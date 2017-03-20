Colder Canadian air arrives bringing Blackthorn Winter as UK celebrates Spring Equinox

Today marks the Spring Equinox - Nature's first day of spring, when day and night become equal in length - before the days start to become a little longer than the nights.

Last week we saw highs of 19C but it will feel like winter rather than spring this week as colder Canadian air arrives. Temperatures will slide as overnight frost and ice returns.

Colder air in spring is nothing unusual, so much so, it is known as a Blackthorn Winter. The opposite of an Indian Summer.

Last year spring was colder than winter and we had our coldest end to April for over 30 years - and snow is statistically more likely at Easter than Christmas.