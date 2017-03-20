FBI director confirms Trump-Russia investigation

The FBI is investigating whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government to help win the election.

James Comey, the FBI director, broke with normal protocol to confirm the existence of an ongoing probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

And - crucially - whether there was "any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts".

"As with any counter investigation, this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed," Mr Comey told the House Intelligence Committee.

The FBI does not usually confirm or comment on ongoing investigations so Mr Comey's acknowledgement is significant.

Mr Comey also refuted Mr Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama spied on him - a highly explosive allegation that has even engulfed Britain, America's closest ally.

"With respect to the president's tweets about alleged wiretapping... I have no information that supports those tweets," Mr Comey said.