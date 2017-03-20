Dame Vera Lynn to be honoured as she celebrates her 100th birthday

The renowned wartime singer turns 100 on Monday. Credit: PA

Dame Vera Lynn's image will be projected on the white cliffs of Dover on Monday as part of her 100th birthday celebrations. The 350ft image will be projected onto the cliffs and Spitfires will fly overhead to honour her famous 1942 song 'White Cliffs of Dover'. The singer, affectionately known as The Forces' Sweetheart, will also celebrate the release of her new album, Vera Lynn 100, on the day she becomes a centenarian.

Dame Vera, pictured in 1991. Credit: PA

Dame Vera became the oldest living artist to land a UK number one album in 2009, and it is believed she will become the first person to release a new album as a centenarian. The album - which also marks the wartime singer's 93 years in the music industry - will also feature a previously unreleased version of Sailing in a surprise move, as it was not widely known she had recorded the track. Dame Vera performed for British troops across the world during the Second World War, and often sung signature hits including 'We'll Meet Again' and 'A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square'. She said: "It is an unprecedented honour to have my birthday marked in such a beautiful way and I am truly thrilled by this wonderful gesture.

Dame Vera, pictured in 2009. Credit: PA