Derry City captain Ryan McBride, 27, dies suddenly

The Irish FA tweeted: "Thoughts tonight with the family of Ryan McBride and everyone involved with @derrycityfc."

The 27-year-old defender reportedly died at home on Sunday.

Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride has died, the Irish Football Association has said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

His cause of death is not currently known.

McBride's death comes a day after he captained his side to a 4-0 win over Drogheda United.

Drogheda United offered their "deepest condolences" in a post on Twitter.

They said: "All at Drogheda United would like to offer our deepest condolences to @derrycityfc on the sudden passing of their captain Ryan McBride."