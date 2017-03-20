Divers search canal for remains of Moira Anderson, 11, who disappeared in 1957

Divers are to begin searching a canal in the hunt for an 11-year-old girl who disappeared more than 60 years ago.

Moira Anderson vanished on February 23 1957 while out buying margarine for her grandmother in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire in Scotland.

She was last seen on a bus being driven by convicted paedophile Alexander Gartshore.

In 2014, prosecutors took the unprecedented step of announcing Gartshore, who died in 2006, would have faced prosecution for the schoolgirl's murder if he was still alive.

Moira's sister Janet Hart has welcomed the fresh search saying it was the "most hopeful I've ever been in 60 years" of recovering her body.