- ITV Report
-
Divers search canal for remains of Moira Anderson, 11, who disappeared in 1957
Divers are to begin searching a canal in the hunt for an 11-year-old girl who disappeared more than 60 years ago.
Moira Anderson vanished on February 23 1957 while out buying margarine for her grandmother in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire in Scotland.
She was last seen on a bus being driven by convicted paedophile Alexander Gartshore.
In 2014, prosecutors took the unprecedented step of announcing Gartshore, who died in 2006, would have faced prosecution for the schoolgirl's murder if he was still alive.
Moira's sister Janet Hart has welcomed the fresh search saying it was the "most hopeful I've ever been in 60 years" of recovering her body.
The new search will concentrate on "five areas of interest" in Monkland Canal using ground-penetrating radar, sonar and magnetometry technology.
It follows an unsuccessful exhumation of Old Monkland Cemetery in 2013.
Police had been investigating the possibility Gartshore dumped the youngster's body in the grave of an acquaintance named Sinclair Upton.
Detective Superintendent Pat Campbell said: ''The land round about (the canal) has not changed much in 60 years.
''We know it's been dredged three times but that's taken place only really at the sides of the canal in general.
''We remain optimistic that we can recover her remains and bring closure to her family, but it will be challenging and we've explained that to both Moira's sisters."