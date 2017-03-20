Dozens killed and thousands left homeless in Peru floods

A woman is pulled to safety in a zipline harness. Credit: AP

Seventy five people have been killed and over 100,000 left homeless after a series of torrential downpours caused havoc along Peru's Pacific coast. A sudden and abnormal warming of Pacific waters off the South American country has been blamed for unleashing a torrent of water. The intense rains are the worst seen in two decades, authorities have said.

The rail network has been badly damaged. Credit: AP

Landslides and raging rivers have washed away people and buildings, with the destruction clogging up motorways and destroying crops. In the capital Lima, residents were seen queuing for drinking water after damage to the treatment system caused restrictions on running water. Classes have been suspended in the capital and supermarkets are starting to report a shortage of bottled water.

A man is pulled to safety on a harness. Credit: AP