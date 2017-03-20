Dr Robin Chakraverty: MPs to quiz England doctor over Sir Mo Farah infusion before 2014 marathon

The doctor who gave Sir Mo Farah an infusion of a controversial supplement before his London Marathon debut in 2014 has been summoned to give evidence to MPs.

Dr Robin Chakraverty, who now works with the England football team, administered the infusion of L-Carnitine in his former role as UK Athletics (UKA) doctor.

A leaked report from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) showed it was on the instruction of Sir Mo's coach Alberto Salazar.