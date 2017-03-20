- ITV Report
-
Dr Robin Chakraverty: MPs to quiz England doctor over Sir Mo Farah infusion before 2014 marathon
The doctor who gave Sir Mo Farah an infusion of a controversial supplement before his London Marathon debut in 2014 has been summoned to give evidence to MPs.
Dr Robin Chakraverty, who now works with the England football team, administered the infusion of L-Carnitine in his former role as UK Athletics (UKA) doctor.
A leaked report from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) showed it was on the instruction of Sir Mo's coach Alberto Salazar.
Dr Chakraverty will appear before the Culture, Media and Sport committee on Wednesday April 19 as part of its ongoing probe into doping in sport.
L-carnitine is legal provided it is not infused in a quantity greater than 50 millilitres every six hours.
UKA has strongly denied breaking any rules and said it has provided information to USADA about Farah's infusion, "including the specific measurement".
It added it has not been asked by the US agency or any other anti-doping authority to clarify that information.
MPs have also asked to speak with UKA's head of endurance Barry Fudge and Dr John Rogers, a medic for the British athletics team who reportedly raised concerns about Salazar's methods.
Salazar and Farah have both strenuously denied any wrongdoing.