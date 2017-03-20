Eddie Jones rejects New Zealand press criticism of 'brain dead' and 'arrogant' England

Eddie Jones said his four-year plan leading in the 2019 World Cup remains intact. Credit: PA

Eddie Jones has hit back at criticism of England from the New Zealand media after a Six Nations defeat to Ireland that prevented his side's record-breaking 19th Test win. Saturday's performance at the Aviva Stadium was branded "thuggish", "brain dead" and "arrogant" in the the Kiwi press.

Another report said Jones was "back to square one" but the England coach insisted: "This result doesn't change the plan at all." The Australian quickly pointed out New Zealand suffered chastening losses on their way to more recent glory. "You guys know the history of rugby," he told reporters. "You know what the All Blacks had to go through to win the World Cup in 2011.

England were brought down to earth as their record-equalling winning Test run came to an end in Ireland. Credit: PA