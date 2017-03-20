- ITV Report
Eddie Jones rejects New Zealand press criticism of 'brain dead' and 'arrogant' England
Eddie Jones has hit back at criticism of England from the New Zealand media after a Six Nations defeat to Ireland that prevented his side's record-breaking 19th Test win.
Saturday's performance at the Aviva Stadium was branded "thuggish", "brain dead" and "arrogant" in the the Kiwi press.
Another report said Jones was "back to square one" but the England coach insisted: "This result doesn't change the plan at all."
The Australian quickly pointed out New Zealand suffered chastening losses on their way to more recent glory.
"You guys know the history of rugby," he told reporters. "You know what the All Blacks had to go through to win the World Cup in 2011.
"They lost the semi-final against Australia in 2003 and they lost the quarter-final in 2007. They got to the final in 2011 and they had to have a very kind referee to get them home.
"That's how hard it is for them to win. So to lose the Grand Slam game when we've already got the trophy is hardly a scar, it's a learning experience."
Jones accepted his team "weren't good enough on the day" but was adamant they would beat Ireland more often than suffer defeat.
"If we play them another 10 times, how many times do you reckon we'd win? I reckon we'd win at least six of them," he said.
The Rugby Football Union, meanwhile, is hoping New Zealand will agree to play at Twickenham on November 4, meaning England must face the world champions in the opening match of the autumn series.
"We are very keen to play that game and if it comes across we will be well prepared. We don't have any excuses," Jones said.