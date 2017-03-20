FBI track down Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

The jersey worn by NFL star Tom Brady as he led the New England Patriots to a remarkable Super Bowl comeback win has been tracked down after going missing in the aftermath of the victory.

The NFL confirmed a "credentialed member of the international media" was found with the prized memorabilia item and another of Brady's Super Bowl shirts after an investigation involving the FBI.

Brady said he had put his game-winning shirt in his bag after the 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons but later discovered it had gone missing.

The jersey's value soared after the Patriots poster boy rallied his team from a 25-point deficit, an effort that saw the 39-year-old claim a fourth Super Bowl MVP award in last month's showpiece final.