Today marks the Equinox and nature's first day of spring but it is feeling like winter this week as colder Canadian air seeps in.

It will be cloudy with solid rain across England and Wales, journeying south-eastwards. With the breeze, it will feel chillier.

The best of the brighter skies will be further north but feeling cold with blustery downpours and sleet and snow over the higher ground, falling increasingly to lower levels in the next 12 hours.

Tonight will feel even colder as temperatures fall to freezing and ice forms.