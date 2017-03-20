Feeling wintry this week

A colder night and temperatures will fall to freezing point or below with showery rain turning increasingly to sleet and snow at lower levels across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Frosty and icy for some of us into the early hours and a cold day tomorrow.

Showers and longer downpours into the west will move into some central and eastern counties with sleet and snow across higher ground of the north and west.

Temperatures lower than what we've been used to - feeling very chilly but brighter skies than today for many of us.

Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter