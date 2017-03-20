French presidential candidates take part in first TV debate

The five main candidates in the French presidential election have been taking part in the first live TV debate of the campaign.

François Fillon, Benôit Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Luc Melenchon are vying to persuade the four out of ten French voters who claim to be undecided ahead of the first round on April 23.

Independent centre ground candidate Macron and the National Front's Le Pen are expected to make it through to the second round of the election on May 7, according to the polls.

During the debate immigration and the European Union featured prominently, with Ms Le Pen commenting that she wanted to be president of France, not Angela Merkel's vice chancellor.