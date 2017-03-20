George Osborne defends Evening Standard editor job in Commons

Former chancellor George Osborne has defended his appointment as London Evening Standard editor.

In response to an urgent question asked in the Commons, Mr Osborne said Parliament is "enhanced" when people of different experience take part in it.

The former journalist will take up the role in May and still continue to represent his Cheshire constituency as MP for Tatton - more than 190 miles away from London.

However, he has faced calls to step down as an MP over potential conflicts of interest and concern over how much time he can dedicate to his constituents, along with his five other paid and unpaid roles.