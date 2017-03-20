Google apologises for ads appearing next to extremist videos

Google has apologised for allowing adverts to appear alongside offensive videos on YouTube.

It comes as high-profile companies such as Marks & Spencer and HSBC pulled advertising for British markets from Google sites.

Speaking at an industry event, European boss of Google, Matt Brittin said: "I would like to apologise to our partners and advertisers who might have been affected by their ads appearing on controversial content".

Mr Brittin said Google had made a commitment to doing better and would simplify advertiser controls, add safer defaults and increase investment to enforce its ad policies faster.

The Government has already suspended its advertising on YouTube after some public sector ads appeared next to videos carrying homophobic and anti-Semitic messages.