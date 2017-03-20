Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney makes surprise visit to elderly fan

Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney sprung a birthday surprise on a long-time admirer with a visit to her assisted living home in Reading on Sunday.

Pat Adams, 87, had her birthday wish come true after Clooney turned up unannounced with a card and a bunch of flowers.

Staff said Ms Adams was "delighted and surprised" with her gifts from Clooney, adding that she is "still beaming from ear to ear" after meeting the 55-year-old star.