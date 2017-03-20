- ITV Report
Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney makes surprise visit to elderly fan
Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney sprung a birthday surprise on a long-time admirer with a visit to her assisted living home in Reading on Sunday.
Pat Adams, 87, had her birthday wish come true after Clooney turned up unannounced with a card and a bunch of flowers.
Staff said Ms Adams was "delighted and surprised" with her gifts from Clooney, adding that she is "still beaming from ear to ear" after meeting the 55-year-old star.
A worker at the facility, Linda Jones, posted a picture of the beaming pair on Facebook.
She wrote: "The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.
"So letter (sic) have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.
"And what was extra special it was her birthday in the week."