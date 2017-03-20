'I don't feel it!' - Dame Vera Lynn looks back on her life as she turns 100

Dame Vera Lynn likes her detective books, but she's not into love stories, she tells me.

This from the wartime icon - loved and adored by so many, a pin-up with the soaring voice who made soldiers far from home swoon when they met her or saw her onstage.

Reading is one of the ways the now 100-year-old likes to pass her time.

I met her at her home. As we sat and chatted the doorbell kept ringing, her daughter Virginia running to let in the visitors, receiving the many bouquet of flowers.

The mantelpiece was crowded with cards. Fans keep sending her cards and letters because of their families' experiences in the war, Dame Vera says as we look at all the many she has received.