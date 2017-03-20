- ITV Report
-
Man arrested over Bradley Lowery charity box theft
A man has been arrested after a charity box raising money for five-year-old terminal cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery was stolen.
The collection for the young football fan who has been a mascot for both Sunderland and Everton during his fight against neuroblastoma, was taken from the counter of The Lunch Box in Peterlee, County Durham, on Sunday.
Durham Police said they arrested a man at 3.30am and tweeted a picture of the money they had recovered.
Bradley came to international attention when he received thousands of Christmas cards from well-wishers, some coming from as far away as South Korea.
On Sunday the five-year-old will lead England out at Wembley in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.