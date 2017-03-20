Spring could bring Arctic snow and ice, Met Office warns

The Met Office is warning that an Arctic blast could bring snow, hail and storm-force winds on the first official day of spring.

On Monday night a cold front will sweep across the country followed by freezing air from the Canadian Arctic.

A weather warning has been issued for the north of the UK for snow and ice overnight on Monday and into Tuesday.

The vernal equinox on March 20 marks the beginning of spring for the Northern Hemisphere.

Meteorologists say Up to 5cm of snow could fall in high places across Scotland and Northern Ireland.