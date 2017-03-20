Nigel Farage investigated by Ofcom after rape comments on LBC show

Nigel Farage is being investigated by Ofcom after rape comments he made on his new radio show.

The former Ukip leader referred to Sweden as the "rape capital of Europe" during a phone-in on LBC last month.

His remarks, which aired as part of a discussion on the refugee crisis on February 20, sparked nine complaints.

An Ofcom statement said: "We are investigating whether comments made in this programme were materially misleading."

The MEP landed the radio job after having been by tipped by Donald Trump as a potential ambassador to Washington.