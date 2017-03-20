Paris airport attacker had 'drugs and alcohol' in his blood, post-mortem reveals

Ziyed Ben Belgacem was shot dead at Orly Airport after snatching a gun and grabbing a soldier Credit: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu

A gunman who was shot dead at a busy Paris airport after trying to take a soldier hostage had alcohol and "traces of cocaine and cannabis" in his blood, a post-mortem has revealed. Ex-convict Ziyed Ben Belgacem was shot dead at Orly Airport on Saturday after he snatched a gun from a female soldier and attempted to hold her hostage. Toxicology tests conducted on Belgacem's body revealed that he had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol for driving in France in his blood as well as "traces of cocaine and cannabis" in his system.

The airport was evacuated as panic ensued during the attack Credit: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

The gunman shouted: "I am here to die for Allah. There will be deaths." Credit: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Belgacem, 39, caused widespread panic on Saturday when he opened fire on three police officers at a checkpoint in the north of Paris, hijacked a car, and then attacked the military patrol in the South Terminal at Paris' Orly Airport. Shouting "I am here to die for Allah. There will be deaths," he grabbed a female soldier at the airport and wrestled away her assault rifle before then trying to use her as a human shield. He was shot dead by two other soldiers before he was able to fire the military-grade weapon. It is thought the Frenchman, who had previously served 15 years in jail for robbery and drug crimes was radicalised in prison. French prosecutor Francois Molins said Belgacem had been flagged as having been radicalised during a spell in detention in 2011-2012.

France remains under a state of emergency Credit: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu