- ITV Report
CCTV shows Paris airport attacker using soldier as human shield
CCTV footage captured the moment an alleged Islamic extremist appeared to use a soldier as a human shield during a failed attack at Paris' Orly airport.
Ziyed Ben Belgacem was shot dead by French authorities on Saturday after grabbing the soldier from behind in an attempt to take her weapon.
The incident, which lasted around three minutes, caused travellers to flee in panic and resulted in a stand-off with soldiers - during which Belgacem was fatally shot.
Nobody else was hurt in the attack, which shut down Paris' second-largest airport.
The footage, released by an unnamed source, shows the assailant grabbing the soldier around the shoulders as her companion patrols slightly ahead.
Having tried to wrestle away the soldier's gun, Belgacem is shot dead before being able to use it.
During the incident, Belgacem shouted out: "I am here to die for Allah. There will be deaths."
Authorities say Belgacem, a 39-year-old Frenchman, had a long criminal record of drug and robbery offenses and spent 15 years in prison.
Earlier on the same day he opened fire on three police officers at a checkpoint in the north of Paris.
He then hijacked a car at gunpoint and drove to Orly airport.
A post-mortem has since revealed that Belgacem was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he was shot.
Belgacem's house was among scores searched in November 2015 in the aftermath of the suicide bomb-and-gun attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.