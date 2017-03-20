CCTV shows Paris airport attacker using soldier as human shield

CCTV footage captured the moment an alleged Islamic extremist appeared to use a soldier as a human shield during a failed attack at Paris' Orly airport.

Ziyed Ben Belgacem was shot dead by French authorities on Saturday after grabbing the soldier from behind in an attempt to take her weapon.

The incident, which lasted around three minutes, caused travellers to flee in panic and resulted in a stand-off with soldiers - during which Belgacem was fatally shot.

Nobody else was hurt in the attack, which shut down Paris' second-largest airport.