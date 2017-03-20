- ITV Report
Police hunt man after toddler 'assaulted' on train
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a toddler was assaulted on a train.
The assault happened on board the 4pm Virgin East Coast service between Edinburgh Waverley and Peterborough on Sunday February 12.
The man is described as:
- White
- In his late 30s
- Around 5ft 10ins tall
- Large build
- Short black spiked hair
- Glasses
- Wearing black and white polo shirt, dark jacket, dark grey jeans, white trainers and with thick metal chain around his neck
Police say he also had a tattoo on his right arm and spoke with a north east English accent.
Investigating officer Pc Joss Froggatt appealed for anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.
Contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, text 61016 quoting reference 324 of 12/02/2017 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.