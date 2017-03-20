- ITV Report
Poppy Clarke: OAP driver jailed for four years over toddler road death
An OAP has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of causing the death of a three-year-old girl who he hit with his car as she crossed the road.
John Place,72, was sentenced on Monday after admitting causing the death of toddler Poppy-Arabella Clarke by dangerous driving.
Poppy-Arabella Clarke and her mother had been crossing Chester Road in Sutton Coldfield together in July last year when they were struck by Place's vehicle.
Following the sentencing Poppy's parents Phil and Rachel released a statement saying that Mr Place's "selfish behaviour" had left them facing thir own "life sentence without our little girl".