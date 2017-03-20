Poppy Clarke: OAP driver jailed for four years over toddler road death

On July 6th, 2016, a beautiful summer day, little Poppy-Arabella, after a lovely morning playing with mummy, was excited to be heading to nursery to see her friends. Poppy-Arabella and I never got to nursery. Mr John Place smashed into both herself and her mummy whilst we were in the middle of a pedestrian crossing, with lights having been on red for many seconds.

He did not swerve, he did not break and he did not stop. He was only brought to a stop by a quick thinking motorist who pulled into his path. Mr Place had been told three weeks before the collision to stop driving by two optometrists after falling far below the required eye sight standards set by the DVLA, even when he was wearing glasses.

While Mr Place was today given a four year custodial jail sentence we have been left with a life sentence without our little girl whose entire life was stolen from her in a fraction of a second. We will miss her forever, we will love her for always. All drivers, you have a personal responsibility to heed medical advice, to ensure you are fit to get behind the wheel. Likewise, close family members have a duty of care to intervene before it is too late.