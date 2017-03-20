Ryan McBride: Martin O'Neill leads tributes after sudden death of Derry City captain

Martin O'Neill said Irish winger James McClean is 'devastated' by the death of his close friend. Credit: PA

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has said the "really tragic" death of Derry City skipper Ryan McBride "puts football and sport in some sort of perspective". The 27-year-old is understood to have died at home on Sunday a day after he captained his side to a 4-0 win over Drogheda United. "I didn't know the young lad personally myself, but James McClean is a very good friend of his," O'Neill said.

Ryan McBride's shirt was hung near Derry City's football ground in Brandywell in tribute. Credit: PA

"James is devastated by the news, obviously his family is as well. It's a really tragic event. "You get things like this almost on a daily basis and it's puts football and sport in some sort of perspective."

An image of Ryan McBride, right, features on a Derry City mural in Brandywell. Credit: PA

Ireland defender John Egan said McBride's passing had hit the players hard. "The lads have kind of mentioned it in the squad, but it's very sad news and obviously we're all thinking of his family and friends at this time and hoping that they're okay," he said. "It's very sad news," he added. "To hear that a young man in his prime has passed away is very sad. Especially the Derry lads who know him, it will hit them hard."

A tribute for the defender will be held before the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales. Credit: PA