- ITV Report
'Snap election' ruled out by Downing Street
The possibility of a 'snap election' being called has been ruled out by Downing Street despite mounting speculation that Prime Minister Theresa May could be thinking about calling an early vote.
Speaking at a media briefing Mrs May's official spokesman told reporters that an early general election is "not going to happen."
He added: "There is no change in our position on an early general election, that there isn't going to be one... It is not going to happen.
"We have been clear that there isn't going to be an early general election and the Prime Minister is getting on with delivering the will of the British people."
Downing Street stepped in to clarify the PM's position over an early election amid growing speculation that Conservative backbenchers were pressing her to take advantage of a current lead in the polls to attempt to gain a majority in the House of Commons.
According to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston the PM was looking "more likely than not" to call an early vote on multiple grounds, including a "material change in circumstances" in the wake of demands for a second Scottish independence referendum.