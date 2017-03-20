'Snap election' ruled out by Downing Street

The possibility of a 'snap election' being called has been ruled out by Downing Street despite mounting speculation that Prime Minister Theresa May could be thinking about calling an early vote.

Speaking at a media briefing Mrs May's official spokesman told reporters that an early general election is "not going to happen."

He added: "There is no change in our position on an early general election, that there isn't going to be one... It is not going to happen.

"We have been clear that there isn't going to be an early general election and the Prime Minister is getting on with delivering the will of the British people."