Stephen Hawking plans to travel into space on Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

Professor Stephen Hawking has said he will travel into space after Sir Richard Branson offered him a seat on Virgin Galactic. The cosmologist and physicist, 75, told Good Morning Britain he did not expect to ever have the opportunity to experience space. In a wide-ranging interview, he told the programme: "My three children have brought me great joy - and I can tell you what will make me happy, to travel in space.

"I thought no one would take me but Richard Branson has offered me a seat on Virgin Galactic, and I said yes immediately." Talking to host Piers Morgan, Mr Hawking also discussed President Trump, Brexit and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The scientist had previously called the US president a "demagogue", but said although he still admires America, he fears "that I may not be welcome". He told the programme: "Trump was elected by people who felt disenfranchised by the governing elite in a revolt against globalisation. "His priority will be to satisfy his electorate who are neither liberal, nor that well-informed. "I have many friends and colleagues there [in America], and it is still a place I like and admire in many ways. I would like to visit again, and to talk to other scientists. But I fear that I may not be welcome."

Stephen Hawking said there was not "much chance" of Labour winning an election under current leader Jeremy Corbyn, but added he will continue to support the party. He said: "I don’t believe there will be much chance of Labour winning an election under him. "He doesn’t come across as a strong leader, and he allowed the media to portray him as a left-wing extremist, which he’s not. "It’s no good having the right principles if you never get in power. But I will continue to vote Labour - it’s the party that matters."

